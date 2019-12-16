Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence On 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Row

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has landed in a row once again. As per reports, an outfit named Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the period drama. It claimed that the director had ‘concealed’ the ‘true lineage’ of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare on whom it is based on.

Ajay Devgn broke silence on Tanhaji row at a recent event and said, "Ek toh communities itni hai ki koi na koi hurt ho hi jayega. Then there are those who do it for fame. The genuine ones, you can still have a conversation with. But at the end of the day, we will never be able to make everyone happy".

READ: Ajay Devgn Bribes Kapil Sharma To Promote 'Tanhaji', Latter Says, 'Corruption Everywhere'

Kajol too reacted to it and said, "I agree with Ajay, we cannot make everyone happy. It's a choice you have to make and stick to it" Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is directed by Om Raut, and features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in pivotal roles. The filmmakers of the movie have been releasing back-to-back posters of the film.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn-starrer Drama Is Not Shelved, Announces Luv Ranjan

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be essaying the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. The movie chronicles the inspiring story of the unsung warrior who fought bravely alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. Fans have shared their excitement to watch Ajay and Kajol together on the screen. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

READ: Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Zodiacs Match | Aries And Leo Compatibility- Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.