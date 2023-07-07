Trial Period Trailer: Inspired By TVC, Genelia D'Souza Goes On A Quirky Hunt

The makers of Trial Period, featuring Genelia D'Souza and Manav Kaul, have treated fans with the film's trailer on Friday (July 7). Directed by Aleya Sen, this movie delves into the journey of a single mother, portrayed by Genelia, who embarks on a quest to find a father for her son.

3 things you need to know

Trial Period is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on July 21.

This film marks the first collaboration between Genelia D'Souza and Manav Kaul.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor will also be seen playing a significant role in the film.

Trial Period Trailer: An enthralling joy ride

Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram handle to share the captivating trailer, providing a glimpse into the film's intriguing storyline. The trailer opens with her son expressing his desire for a father after seeing an advertisement for a "30-day trial period" on television. Motivated by her son's wish, the actress embarks on a quest to find a "temporary boring" father.

In the subsequent scenes, Manav Kaul enters Genelia's life, defying the mother's expectations. The trailer showcases Manav's attempt to fulfill the role of a father, leading to a tale of friendship, love, and unconventional family dynamics. Accompanying the trailer, Genelia D'Souza captioned it as "Your father on #TrialPeriod is out for delivery!" Watch the trailer below:

Genelia D'Souza's insight on Trial Period

In an interview with ANI, the actress expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm at a stage in my career where I choose films based on quality rather than just quantity." She further elaborated that the film revolves around a single mother's quest for love.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress mentioned that the Trial Period was made with love, and she hopes their efforts resonate with the audience.