Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Starrer In Row, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh Moves HC

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has landed in a row once again. As per reports, an outfit named Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the period drama. It claimed that the director had ‘concealed’ the ‘true lineage’ of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare on whom it is based on.

As per reports, the case was scheduled to be heard on Friday. However, it could not be done so since the presiding judge was on leave. The hearing has now been rescheduled to be heard on December 19.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The plot of the movie is set in the 17th century. It traces the battle between the Maratha army led by Tanaji and the Mughal army led by Uday Bhan to capture Kondhana.

Not the first time

This is not the first controversy that the movie had found itself in. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad had expressed his disapproval over some scenes and dialogues. He had pointed out loopholes in a scene in which Chhatrapati Shivaji is hit and another dialogue about his sword protecting a women’s ghoonghat. “The trailer shows a person throwing and hitting Shivaji Maharaj with a stick. Show us one page in the history books depicting this incident,” He added, “The king never kept women in ghoonghat. He stopped his mother from commiting sati, while women used to attend his daily meetings. Shivaji Maharaj’s sword was not meant to save sacred threads of a particular community, but to safeguard the interests of each and every caste, creed and religion. This is an attempt to stereotype one of the most progressive kings in India,”The leader had also said, “I would not mind if you consider this a threat,”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and others. The period action drama is set to release on January 10, 2020.

