Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn-starrer Drama Is Not Shelved, Announces Luv Ranjan

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, at the trailer launch of his upcoming production Jay Mummy Di, denied the rumours that his film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn has been shelved. Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were supposed to work together on a serious drama story with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director. Popular Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was also speculated to be a part of the project.

Previously, there were reports that said the project has been cancelled. However, in the interview, Luv Ranjan dismissed all the rumours saying that the film has not been shelved. The work is going on and in progress. A proper official announcement about the film will be made soon.

About the movie Jai Mummy Di

Jai Mummy Di is helmed by Navjot Gulati and will be bankrolled by Ankur Garg. The plot of Jai Mummy Di portrays the trials and tribulations a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers. The story is a light-hearted comedy. The movie stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, and Pooja Dhillon in prominent roles. Jai Mummy Di will theatrically release on January 19, 2020

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has previously directed Sunny Singh in the movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. All the movies have performed well at the box-office. Fans and followers are excited to watch the duo’s next release. The previous films have set a benchmark for Jai Mummy Di and fans are desperately waiting to see how the pair works out this time at the box office.

