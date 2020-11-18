True Indology Suspension Irks Ranvir Shorey, Actor Slams Twitter Calling It 'utter Shame'

Twitter is often at the receiving end of criticism, be it for the accounts of world leaders being hacked, alleged reduction of followers, and more. The Jack Dorsey-led company this time was attacked by Twitteratti after it suspended the handle of True Indology. Netizens ensured that ‘Bring Back True Indology’ became the top trend in India on Wednesday and even celebrities of the film industry like Ranvir Shorey joined in.

Ranvir Shorey joins ‘Bring Back True Indology’ movement

Ranvir Shorey tagged the handle of Twitter India and tweeted to them that this was the second time that they had ‘unreasonably suspended’ the True Indology account. The actor termed it as ‘one of the most informative and decent’ handles on the microblogging platform. The Sacred Games 2 star termed it as ‘utter shame’.

Hey @TwitterIndia, this is the second time you have unreasonably suspended one of the most informative and decent Twitter handles on your platform. Utter #shame. #BringBackTrueIndology — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 18, 2020

Manish Mundra, who has produced films like Masaan, among others, also used the hashtag to make a point.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had expressed her anger over it.

The owner of the handle had penned a strong note, highlighting the account being 'unfairly suspended.'The handle was allegedly pulled down after the owner got into a tiff with IPS D Roopa. True Indology wrote that the efforts behind the handle ‘went down the drain because somebody took it upon her ego.’

Sharing that all possible efforts will be taken, the person conveyed special thanks to Kangana for supporting the handle.

You are a hero @TIinExile , at times the fight for civilisation feels like a lonely and thankless battle, to see the organised power of the other side can make one disheartened but keep at it, one day you will be a leading voice, my love and blessings #BringBackTrueIndology https://t.co/Fh3yqbC9Bq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

See @TIinExile this is what you earned, they who ruthlessly eliminated you must be powerful but they can’t take away your real worth, we miss you and remember eventually love wins, don’t feel low/ disheartened or hopeless... we are together in this #BringBackTrueIndology pic.twitter.com/7Q6KfdCo3q — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Kangana hit out at IPS D Roopa and stated that she had ‘eliminated’ True Indology. The actor highlighted the support received from the netizens as ‘Bring Back Indology’ went to the top of the trends and termed the account as a ‘hero.’

Government appoints people like @D_Roopa_IPS to protect fundamental rights of commoners, but look at her obnoxious ignorance like a sore looser she became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the arguments with facts she simply got @TIinExile eliminated.Shame on you @D_Roopa_IPS https://t.co/6MP0lXxX9w — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

A few weeks ago, Kangana had similarly come out in support of the handle when the owner had alleged imppersonation of the account, being issued death threats, reduction of followers and the handle named not appearing in the searches Kangana had then called it ‘absolutely appalling’ and urged Jack Dorsey to look into the matter.

