Big Fight As True Indology Slams Quora For Banning It Over Post On 'Owaisi's MIM' & Jinnah

Popular Twitter page True Indology on Tuesday lashed out at the Q&A site Quora for taking down the former's account for posting about Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM. Since July 2019, this particular handle, True Indology, has been giving snippets on Indian culture and history from the perspective of the owner of the handle.

Recently, True Indology wrote about Jinnah praising Owaisi's party, which was classified as a hate speech by Quora. True Indology then shared the screenshot of what was posted and claimed there was no hate speech and further stated 'facts' with a letter proof.

"After the partition of India, Owaisi's party MIM praised Jinnah and invited him to their annual conference in 1947. Even Nizam of Hyderabad praised him to skies and publicly declared that Jinnah was the greatest Muslim politician. Following were the words used by the Nizam of Hyderabad for Jinnah .'Dear Jinnah, please come to our annual session Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen. Hyderabad looks to your support. You are a life-giver to the whole Muslim community. You are an untiring warrior to the cause of Islam," wrote True Indology.

The filth that is known as Quora @Quora took down my account for posting facts about Owaisi's party MIM pic.twitter.com/k4nMtMAwUN — True Indology (@TIinExile) October 27, 2020

Quora takes down True Indology's page

Claiming that the write up contained disparaging language against minority groups, Qora removed True Indology's space and urged it to adhere to the rules and policy.

