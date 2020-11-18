Twitter Suspends True Indology Again Amid Spat With D Roopa; #BringBackTrueIndology Trends

Popular Twitter account True Indology was suspended by Twitter hours after it got into an argument with IPS Officer D Roopa over the ban on firecrackers by several states. However, the exact reason for the suspension of the account is not yet. The two were having a long argument over whether crackers found a place in Indian scriptures. Several Twitter users have claimed that the True Indology account "just stated facts" and "gave evidence" to prove his point during the argument without "offending or hurting" anyone.

Several popular figures have come out in support of the account and have demanded Jack Dorsey-led Twitter restore it. Such is the support that #BringBackTrueIndology is the number one trend on the micro-blogging site at the time of publishing this article. This is not the first time that True Indology has faced action, as many on the Internet have pointed out.

'Shame on you Twitter': Kangana Ranaut

Coming out in support of True Indology, Kangana Ranaut has questioned Twitter policies and alleged that the social media platform's "bias and propaganda is embarrassing." According to Kangana, the account was banned "because he busted fake narratives of our history?"

"Shame on you, waiting for the day when you will be banned in India, hope PMO India takes action against Twitter," the actor said. There is history to Kangana's outrage at Twitter - her sister Rangoli Chandel's account was earlier suspended by Twitter.

When they don’t have answers to your questions they break your house, put you in jail, gag your voice or kill your digital identity. Eliminating one’s digital identity is no less than a murder in virtual world, there must be strict laws against it #BringBackTrueIndology https://t.co/tvPiWidQez — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

@jack @Twitter @TwitterIndia your bias and Islamist’s propaganda is embarrassing, why did you suspend @TIinExile ? Because he busted fake narratives of our history? Shame on you, waiting for the day when you will be banned in India, hope @PMOIndia takes action against twitter. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Sick n tired of being treated like a slave in my own country, we can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend our ancestors, we can’t condemn terrorism, what is the point of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness #BringBackTrueIndology — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Kangana also hit out at D Roopa and alleged that she could not win the arguments with facts so "she simply got True Indology eliminated" The actor further said, "I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence."

Government appoints people like @D_Roopa_IPS to protect fundamental rights of commoners, but look at her obnoxious ignorance like a sore looser she became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the arguments with facts she simply got @TIinExile eliminated.Shame on you @D_Roopa_IPS https://t.co/6MP0lXxX9w — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

'Twitter has suspended True Indology yet again'

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that this is the second time Twitter has "unreasonably" suspended one of the most informative and decent Twitter handles on the platform. OpIndia Editor Nupur Sharma asked, "So what exactly did True Indology do this time?" Author and Scientist Anand Ranganathan also expressed his displeasure by the action taken by Twitter.

A Twitter user also blamed the IPS officer alleging that because of her, the popular handle was taken down. "Bureaucrats punishing common people for challenging their intellect is such a colonial-era mindset. Who gave them the authority to persecute others for knowledge? #BringBackTrueIndology," she tweeted.

Hey @TwitterIndia, this is the second time you have unreasonably suspended one of the most informative and decent Twitter handles on your platform



#BringBackTrueIndology@TIinExile — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 18, 2020

So what exactly did TI do this time? Hurt someone by giving evidence? By stating facts? #BringBackTrueIndology — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) November 18, 2020

True Indology has been suspended. Yet again. #BringBackTrueIndology



In hindsight, he should have apologised, with his apology notarised by a gazetted officer and handed over in triplicate - one for the Babu, one for the vain; and one for the IPS who lives down the lane. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 18, 2020

Bureaucrats punishing common people for challenging their intellect is such a colonial era mindset. Who gave them the authority to persecute others for knowledge? #BringBackTrueIndology — Monica (@TrulyMonica) November 18, 2020

