Tusshar Kapoor Explains Perils Of 'home Schooling' In A Video Featuring Laksshya; Watch

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus has pushed the people around the globe to stay indoors. While maintaining social distancing, many people have found unique ways to keep themselves entertained in the current situation. Seems like Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor also has a perfect idea to enjoy the company of family in this pandemic situation. In his recent posts, Tusshar Kapoor is seen spending quality time with son Laksshya.

READ | Tusshar Kapoor Movies: Hit Bollywood Films Of The Actor To Watch

Interestingly, the recent post of Tusshar Kapoor is a short video, featuring him along with son Laksshya. The little munchkin is seen enjoying a ride on father Tusshar's shoulders. Instagramming his post, Tusshar Kapoor wrote a caption that read, 'The perils of trying to home school, while in lockdown! #wednesday'.

READ | ‘Most Heartening News’: After Tusshar Kapoor, Now Ekta Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogacy, Wishes Pour In

As soon as the Golmaal actor shared the video on his social media wall, his fans and followers poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with smiley emoticons. Many of his followers called the father-son duo 'cute' and 'lovely'. Apart from his fans, Bollywood celebs Isha Deol and Aftab Shivdasani among others also left comments on the post.

Check out the post below:

READ | Aamir Khan, Tusshar Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Opted For Surrogacy

Many of Tusshar Kapoor's fans know that his 3-year-old son Laksshya rules his social media wall, as it highlights many adorable pictures of the father-son duo. A few days back, Laksshya was posing with his grandfather Jeetendra Kapoor. Before that in another post, Tusshar was seen narrating a bed-time story to Laksshya. Check the previous posts below:

READ | Tusshar Kapoor: Take A Look At The Star's Adorable Pictures With His Son, Lakkshya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.