Aamir Khan, Tusshar Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Opted For Surrogacy

Bollywood has always been a medium for our country that has been used to evolve and take the country one step closer towards modernisation. The industry has delivered multiple films like Vicky Donor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Khandani Shafakhana and more that deal with taboo issues like sperm donation, LGBTQ issues and more. These issues are often taken up in order to try and open more people up to these ideas. Films like Filhaal that was relaesed in 2002 dealt with the topic of surrogacy. There are also a lot of celebrities who opted for surrogacy in real life too.

Bollywood celebrities that opted for surrogacy to have kids

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan already had two kids Junaid and Ira from his previous marriage with Reena Dutt. He later got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. The duo welcomed their child Azad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy post Kiran's miscarriage during pregnancy.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor was one of the first celebrities who announced that he was opting for surrogacy to have a kid. While a majority of the crowd supported him, he also received a lot of backlash for it. The star then confessed in a media interaction that just because he is not married, he should not have to miss out on the joy of parenthood. Becoming a single parent, the star welcomed his baby boy Laksshya Kapoor in 2016.

Ekta Kapoor

TV producer and director Ekta Kapoor became mother to a baby boy via surrogacy. She welcomed the kid in January last year. The producer also often posts adorable pictures and videos of the kid on her social media. In an earlier interview with a leading daily, she mentioned how she is not ready for marriage but this shows that the star is not ready to miss out on motherhood just for that.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone took everyone by surprise when she announced that she had adopted a girl child in 2017. She adopted her from Latur and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Later, husband Daniel Weber and wife Sunny Leone became parents to twins Asher and Noah in March 2018 through surrogacy.

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan got married to wife Seema Khan in 1998. The couple chose to have their second kid through surrogacy. The kid is named Yohan and is 9 years old.

