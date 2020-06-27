Sonam Kapoor issues strong statement on Tuticorin custodial deaths as outrage mounts

Amid the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer sparking a global anti-racism movement, the custodial deaths in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) triggered outrage in India. The stars of the film industry also joined in the movement, by condemning the incident. Sonam K Ahuja also issued a strong statement on Twitter.

Reacting to a video of RJ Suchitra, going into the horrific details of the assault, the actor termed it as the 'grossest violation of human rights.’ Referring to the brutality of the police officers, the Neerja star wrote that the ‘ones we turn to when in danger, cannot become the danger.’ She also used the hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandBennix, that has been trending on Twitter for two days.

Here’s the tweet

Earlier, Kamal Haasan, and other stars of the South film industry expressed their anger at the incident. On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and many other stars of the Hindi film industry also issued responses, terming it ‘disgusting’, ‘disturbing, also demanding justice for the deceased and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, as well as sportspersons too condemned the incident.

Apart from outrage on social media, the Tamil Nadu Traders Association protested by shutting shops for one day, while many took to the streets.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (31) (also being spelt as Fenix and Bennicks) allegedly died of brutality and alleged sexual assault at the hands of two police sub-inspectors at the Sathankulam police station. They had succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The duo was detained over an argument on keeping their shops open post-curfew hours on June 23.

Four police officers, including two sub-inspectors involved in the alleged act, have been suspended by the state. No FIR has been filed yet. DMK leader MK Stalin sought a CBI probe into the case.

