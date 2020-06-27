'Such brutality is unacceptable': Kareena, Alia, other stars react to TN custodial deaths

Celebrities of the film industry reacted strongly to the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (Tuticorin), as outrage piled on social media. After stars of the South film industries like Kamal Haasan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas condemned the incident, more stars spoke out on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Genelia Deshmukh, Dia Mirza and Konkona Sensharma expresed their anger on social media.

The stars described the incident with words like 'disturbing', 'inhuman', 'Grotesque' and 'gruesome' to share that they ‘shocked’, ‘appalled’ and ‘disgusted.’ The celebrities also demanded justice and hoped that the police personnel are not just suspended, but given severe punishment.

Many of them reacted to RJ Suchitra’s video, which has been going viral, as she gave out the horrific details, the manner in which the duo were brutalised. Most of them used the hashtag #JusticeforJayarajandFenix on the basis of this video

Some of the stars also shared a note on what the citizens could do for ‘justice’, a post that listed points like writing a letter to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and other notable personalities.

Here are the reactions

Disturbing. Unfair. Inhuman.

We can’t even begin to imagine what they went through. #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix pic.twitter.com/FlxwObWE0s — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) June 27, 2020

Humanity: the quality of being humane. I'm sharing the meaning of humanity because it seems like the world has forgotten what it means.

This dastardly act cannot be forgiven and most importantly it should not be forgotten.#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/ckidsEWjEm — Amala Paul â­ï¸ (@Amala_ams) June 27, 2020

A life cannot be discounted and discarded in such a villainous way.

While rapists, murders, money launders and marauders who have duped the government of thousands of crores of rupees stay busy tweeting from their vacation overseas,... — Amala Paul â­ï¸ (@Amala_ams) June 27, 2020

the police force who are purported to be our pals display such psychopathic behavior on harmless citizens trying to make a living in their motherland.

Let's raise our voice louder than ever and make sure justice is served.#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Amala Paul â­ï¸ (@Amala_ams) June 27, 2020

#JUSTICEFORJAYARAJANDBENNIX

Speak up against police brutality! — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) June 27, 2020

I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/WaoNSIS8ur — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 27, 2020

Aghast & ashamed! How barbaric can humankind be in tough times like these? This is an insult to the very essense of humanity. Brutality in all forms & at all levels needs to stop. Justice needs to be served.The law is equal for all & nobody is above it. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 27, 2020

This is heartbreaking .I am disgusted. This kind of brutality is inhuman and no one has the right to treat another life in this manner .Makes me sick to the stomach. Strength to the family members of the deceased .This should not be tolerated. I demand #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/pPwC2ME8Vr — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 27, 2020

I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not doneðŸ’”ðŸ’” #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020

The deaths of P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (also being spelt as Fenix and Bennicks) (31) has sparked an outrage in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin). The duo were detained following an argument on keeping their mobile phone shop open during the lockdown on June 23.

At the Sathankulam police station, the duo was mercilessly beaten by two police sub-inspectors and even allegedly sexually assaulted, before succumbing to their injuries at the hospital.

DMK president and opposition leader MK Stalin urged the CM to take action. Apart from the outrage on social media, President of the Tamil Nadu Traders Association also urged all shopkeepers to shut the stores for a day to express their protest.

