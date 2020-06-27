Last Updated:

'Such Brutality Is Unacceptable': Kareena, Alia, Other Stars React To TN Custodial Deaths

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other stars of Bollywood reacted to the custodial deaths in Tuticorin and wrote that the 'brutality' was unacceptable'

'Such brutality is unacceptable': Kareena, Alia, other stars react to TN custodial deaths

Celebrities of the film industry reacted strongly to the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (Tuticorin), as outrage piled on social media. After stars of the South film industries like Kamal Haasan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas condemned the incident, more stars spoke out on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Genelia Deshmukh, Dia Mirza and Konkona Sensharma expresed their anger on social media.

The stars described the incident with words like 'disturbing', 'inhuman', 'Grotesque' and 'gruesome' to share that they ‘shocked’, ‘appalled’ and ‘disgusted.’ The celebrities also demanded justice and hoped that the police personnel are not just suspended, but given severe punishment. 

Many of them reacted to RJ Suchitra’s video, which has been going viral, as she gave out the horrific details, the manner in which the duo were brutalised. Most of them used the hashtag #JusticeforJayarajandFenix on the basis of this video

Some of the stars also shared a note on what the citizens could do for ‘justice’, a post that listed points like writing a letter to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and other notable personalities. 

The deaths of P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (also being spelt as Fenix and Bennicks) (31) has sparked an outrage in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin). The duo were detained following an argument on keeping their mobile phone shop open during the lockdown on June 23. 

At the Sathankulam police station, the duo was mercilessly beaten by two police sub-inspectors and even allegedly sexually assaulted, before succumbing to their injuries at the hospital.

DMK president and opposition leader MK Stalin urged the CM to take action. Apart from the outrage on social media, President of the Tamil Nadu Traders Association also urged all shopkeepers to shut the stores for a day to express their protest.

