TV Actor Dupes Elderly Persons Across Cities By Posing As Policeman, Arrested In Mumbai

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested an actor for allegedly duping elderly persons by posing as a cop. The arrest was made on the instructions of the Dehradun Police. The 40-year-old actor named Salman has worked in TV shows like Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji and Saavdhan India and as a character actor in films like Gul Makai as well.

READ: Haryana Cong Leader Denied Pre-arrest Bail In A Case Involving His Anti-RSS Tweet

TV acto arrested for duping elders

As per a report on ANI, the accused reportedly used to travel to cities like Chandigarh, Dehradun and other cities of north India to allegedly commit the crime. He then would return to Mumbai.

READ:Cops Dress As Santa And His Elf To Nab Shoplifters In California, Netizens Say 'great Job'

As per reports, he was arrested from his Mumbai residence on Tuesday. After obtaining a transit remand from court, he is now being taken to Dehradun, where a 65-year-old registered a case against him on December 4.

In her complaint, she alleged that posing an policeman, she asked her to give him her jewellery for security. She obliged and he wrapped it in a newspaper. She realised she had been cheated when she saw that she was handed a different newspaper packet.

He was tracked by the police on the basis of electronic surveillance. As per reports, he had three accomplices, who would target elderly at traffic junctions.

READ:Bengaluru Crime Branch Nabs 'kingpin' Of Drugs, Says 'no Connection With Arrest Of Actors'

READ:Jharkhand Police Arrest 13 People For Cybercrime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.