Bengaluru Crime Branch Nabs 'kingpin' Of Drugs, Says 'no Connection With Arrest Of Actors'

The crime branch, which has been investigating the drug peddling case for the past few months, has made a big arrest on Monday night in Bengaluru. After conducting the investigation, the police found that there was one person called 'Chief' who has been dealing with drug supply in this case.

Subsequently, the police launched an investigation to find out the network leading to this chief. Last night, the police arrested Chidiebere Ambrose from Banaswadi in Bengaluru, who is also known as chief in this supply of drugs. Chidiebere is a Nigerian National, settled in Bengaluru since long. He was supplying cocaine in the city through his network.

READ | NCB Summons Arjun Rampal Again In Bollywood Drug Probe; To Be Quizzed By Sameer Wankhede

No connection with arrest of actors and celebrities

Talking to media, Joint Commissioner CCB Sandeep Patil said, "Chidiebere Ambrose is the kingpin when it comes to the supply of cocaine in the city. In all the previous cases involving drugs, we found that all the Nigerian drug peddlers are in touch with him and they buy cocaine from one person named Chief. After a detailed investigation, this Chief has been arrested. Further investigation is on."

Police sources told Republic Media Network that there is no connection with the recent arrest of actors and other celebrities. This is a separate case involving drug peddling in the city, which has been existent for a long time.

READ | Nigerian, Indian Woman Held With Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore In Delhi

READ | 3 Held With Drugs Worth Rs 7.78 Lakh In Thane