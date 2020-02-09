TV Actor Kamya Punjabi Gets Engaged To Shalabh Dang; Watch Video

'Shakti' fame Kamya Punjabi got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shalabh Dang in a gurudwara on Saturday. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by family members and Kamya's 10-yr-old daughter. Kamya took to her social media handle to share a beautiful video of her engagement.

The video featured singer Jasleen Royal's version of 'Darya' song from 'Manmarziyaan'. Kamya also shared some pictures where she was seen flaunting her big rock. The wedding will be held on February 10, followed by a party on February 11.

Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The couple parted ways in 2013. Kamya has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. She was doubtful about having a relationship again but is now glad to have fallen in love with Shalabh Dang. In a long caption, Kamya mentioned that they met exactly a year ago and now she is all set to tie the knot with him. She also stated that she was lonely and broken until a year ago, but Shalabh, who came into her life, made her the happiest person on earth.

Kamya has acted in many television shows. In her career spanning nearly two decades, she has been a part of several popular television shows like Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?. She also appeared in season 7 of the reality show Bigg Boss.

