'He Picked Up The Pieces & Made Me Happy,' Says Kamya Punjabi About Fiancee Shalabh Dang

Television News

Kamya Panjabi is totally in awe of her fiancé Shalabh Dang. As the actor prepares for her 2nd marriage, Kamya has taken to Instagram to shower some love on him.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
kamya panjabi

Kamya Panjabi is totally in awe of her fiancé Shalabh Dang. Ever since Kamya has made her relationship official with her lover and healthcare professional Shalabh, she has been painting her official Instagram account red with their lovey-dovey pictures. After meeting each other exactly a year ago, Kamya and Shalabh decided to take their relationship to the next level and the two will be tying the knot in February 2020. As the actor prepares for her second marriage, Kamya has taken to Instagram to shower some love on her to-be-husband, Shalabh Dang.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Fans Roast Kamya Punjabi For Supporting Sidharth Shukla

Kamya Panjabi's heartwarming post for fiance Shalabh Dang

In a long caption, Kamya mentioned that they met exactly a year ago, on this date, and now she is all set to tie the knot with him. She also stated that she was lonely and broken until a year ago, but Shalabh, who came into her life, made her the happiest person on earth. Sharing a cute and cozy beach picture, Kamya Panjabi wrote:

Also Read | Bigg Boss: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi Slam Madhurima Tuli For Shaming Vishal Aditya Singh

Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you... Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today... i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who's only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu's best gift to me ❤️ Thank you for coming into my life.. Thank you for loving me so much.. Thank you for this beautiful one year... looking forward for a lifetime with you ❤️ I love you @shalabhdang

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai Over Her Conduct

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Apologises To Kamya Punjabi For Liking A Tweet Against Her

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

