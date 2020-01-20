Kamya Punjabi Gives Sneak Peek To Her Wedding Invite In This Video; Watch Here

Television actor Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. The wedding is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2020. The wedding preparations are in full swing now. The actor recently shared a boomerang on her Instagram and Twitter account that gave fans a sneak peek to her wedding invitation card.

'He Picked Up The Pieces & Made Me Happy,' Says Kamya Punjabi About Fiancee Shalabh Dang

According to media reports, Kamya and Shalabh’s pre-wedding ceremonies like Mehendi and Sangeet will take place a day before the wedding, February 9, 2020. The delightful wedding will be followed by a lavish party on February 11, 2020. Another wedding reception is set to take place in Delhi after the February 10 wedding as Shalabh Dang is a healthcare professional based in Delhi.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Fans Roast Kamya Punjabi For Supporting Sidharth Shukla

It has been a year full of happy experiences for Kamya and Shalabh. The couple started talking in February last year. Shalabh proposed to Kamya after just a month and a half into the relationship. Recently, Kamya Punjabi penned a heartfelt message for her partner marking one year of their journey. Kamya also credited him for making her smile and happy.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Apologises To Kamya Punjabi For Liking A Tweet Against Her

Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The couple parted ways in 2013. Kamya has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. She was doubtful about having a relationship again but is now glad to have fallen in love with Shalabh Dang.

Kamya Punjabi To Get Hitched In February, Shares Her Marriage Plans

Kamya has acted in many television shows. In her career spanning nearly two decades, she has been a part of several popular television shows like Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?. She also appeared in season 7 of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.