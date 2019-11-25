TV Shows That 90s Kids Were Fond Of; From Hip Hip Hurray To Shararat

Remember the days of landline phones, cigarette candies, Walkman and Champak books? Besides innumerable incredible things, there were rememberable television serials to rejoice your evening while savouring chai and samosas. We have penned down some of the most amazing Hindi shows that would make you go back to your childhood days.

1. Hum Paanch



This comedic television show was everyone’s favourite. Featuring a wife who cribbed all the time, five young daughters with quite different personalities, a funny portrait for the dead wife and the husband who had to face them all, this show could be watched by all from a kid to elderly people. The only man’s survival in the house full of women must have given you barrels of laughter.

2. Tu Tu Main Main



Typical saas-bahu shows are stereotyped as characters planning and plotting against each other and reincarnated people as Naagins. On the other hand, Tu Tu Main Main was different. The only thing that makes it stand apart from the crowd is a relatable depiction of day to day life. In this comedic sitcom, the Saas and Bahu are fighting yet at the end of the day they know they love each other. Tu Tu Main Main is one of the most loved Saas-Bahu shows of the ’90s.

3. Malgudi Days



Every '90s kid has watched this show at least once in their life. An adaptation of the ace writer RK Narayan’s book, Malgudi Days is focused on the lead character Swami and his pals. Children used to be very fond of this iconic television show. Furthermore, one can recognize this show with its tune at the start showcasing the railway station with the name Malgudi.

4. Hip Hip Hurray



Revolving around the lives of high school friends, this show was full of stuff that one experiences during his or her teenage years. Loaded with love, hatred, lessons, fun and brilliant school teachers, Hip Hip Hurray was quite relatable and taught how to retain friendship no matter what happens. This show also featured Purab Kohli and Kishwer Merchant in prominent roles.



