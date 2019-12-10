Twinkle Khanna Opines On 'discrimination' Amidst Divided Views On CAB

Amid the ongoing debate over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna took to her Twitter handle to make a comment. Without mentioning CAB in her tweet, Twinkle wrote: "Discrimination based on race, colour, caste, religion and other such social constructs in whatever form, goes against the fundamental moral integrity of the human condition." Actress Swara Bhasker, who has expressed her disappointment over the Bill supported Twinkle's statement, and liked it.

Actress Urmila Matondkar also condemned the bill on Twitter.

What an irony/pity, #CABBill is out on #WorldHumanRightsDay. To serve a petty political goals, such a drastic,unequal n unsecular bill can’t be passed. Wrongs it will unleash in society can never be undone. #CABAgainstConstitution — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 10, 2019

We made it, to the point of no return. — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) December 10, 2019

Citizenship Bill: Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Nandita Das, Gauahar Khan strongly object

About the Bill

The Citizenship Amendment Bill piloted by Home Minister Amit Shah was passed by the Lok Sabha with an overwhelming majority on Monday night. According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, non-Muslim minorities, who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to the country before December 31, 2014, will be accorded Indian citizenship. It, however, exempted tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura, as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, and areas covered under The Inner Line Permit system, notified under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

'My house, my choice': Adnan Sami demolishes Pak PM Imran Khan over CAB, expletives in tow

Shah has asserted that the Modi government was committed to protecting the customs and culture of the northeastern states in an effort to assuage concerns that the proposed law will hurt their distinct identity and alter regional demography.

More Details

The bills seeks to amend the provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 that give refugees belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhism, Jain, Parsi and Christian religions from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan the right to be eligible for citizenship. It also reduces the number of years, from 14 to 6 years, for naturalised citizenship. It means those belonging to the aforementioned religions and nationalities can apply for Indian citizenship after living in India for six years. The citizenship of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders' too can be cancelled if they commit any crime.

Adnan Sami backs CAB, says 'It is for religions that are persecuted in Theocratic States'

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.