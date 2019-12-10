'My House, My Choice': Adnan Sami Demolishes Pak PM Imran Khan Over CAB, Expletives In Tow

Condemning as "regressive and discriminatory" the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Pakistan on Tuesday said the proposed legislation reflects India's "malafide intent" to "interfere" in the affairs of neighbouring countries based on religion. The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past mid-night on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the Bill. In a tweet, he said that the Citizenship Bill "violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan"."It is part of the RSS Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism," he said.

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami who has come out in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) took an indirect jibe at Pakistan's statement condemning the bill. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote that no one has the right to comment on the internal matters of some other country. He further said it was 'none of their business'. Many users lauded Sami's tweet and dropped in comments like, "Well said," "Absolutely, it is entirely our internal matter", "Spoken like true Indian!" [sic].

NO country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, “It’s MY house & it’s MY choice whom I allow to come in.. YOUR opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely NOT your business! You worry about your own A**!!” — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 10, 2019

Pakistan's Statement

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued post mid-night said: "We condemn the legislation as regressive and discriminatory, which is in violation of all relevant international conventions and norms, and a glaring attempt by India to interfere in the neighbouring countries with malafide intent".

About Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

