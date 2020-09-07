Twinkle Khanna Reacts To 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star' Hilarious Meme

Mrs. Funnybones a.k.a Twinkle Khanna on Monday took to her Twitter handle to react to a meme about her. "How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination," Twinkle wrote.
The meme shows a scene from Captain America where he asks, 'Why is Akshay Kumar's wife not a big star?' and the agent asks why. To this, he answers, 'Because Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.' Huma Qureshi dropped laughing out loud emojis reading Twinkle's post.
Twinkle Khanna watches Dimple Kapadia in Nolan's 'Tenet'; calls her mother 'inspiring'
Twinkle's post was a hit on social media as Netizens couldn't control their laughter. One user wrote, "Hahahaha funniest thing i have seen today," while another said, "Hillarious 😂 But boys this 'little' star has the most spark!" [sic]
How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/LPb4zR1Rbe— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 7, 2020
Twinkle recently made it to the news when she shared a picture, featuring herself posing in front of the iconic The Elephant House café in London. Twinkle Khanna, in her caption, mentioned that JK Rowling had penned the widely successful Harry Potter series here and considers the Elephant Café as 'the birthplace' of the hit franchise series. However, Twinkle opined that ‘the birthplace of every book is only within a writer’s heart’. Take a look:
Twinkle Khanna explains 'being at the right place at the right time' with her rainbow pic
The sheer delight of spotting The Elephant House where Rowling would sit to write about her little wizard, Harry Potter. She disputes the fact that this is the ‘birthplace’ and rightfully so. The birthplace of every book is only within our hearts. We carry it as we walk down streets, brush our teeth, gulp down scrambled eggs, fight with our husbands and children; this place of refuge that is isolated from the chaos of living, where nothing else matters except processing both loss and joy into material. We carry it till we can put it down and are sometimes lucky enough to find a place like this, a bright-red makeshift desk with endless cups of coffee. #PotterHeads
