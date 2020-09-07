Twinkle Khanna Reacts To 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star' Hilarious Meme

Mrs. Funnybones a.k.a Twinkle Khanna on Monday took to her Twitter handle to react to a meme about her. "How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination," Twinkle wrote.

The meme shows a scene from Captain America where he asks, 'Why is Akshay Kumar's wife not a big star?' and the agent asks why. To this, he answers, 'Because Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.' Huma Qureshi dropped laughing out loud emojis reading Twinkle's post.

Twinkle's post was a hit on social media as Netizens couldn't control their laughter. One user wrote, "Hahahaha funniest thing i have seen today," while another said, "Hillarious 😂 But boys this 'little' star has the most spark!" [sic]

How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/LPb4zR1Rbe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 7, 2020

Twinkle recently made it to the news when she shared a picture, featuring herself posing in front of the iconic The Elephant House café in London. Twinkle Khanna, in her caption, mentioned that JK Rowling had penned the widely successful Harry Potter series here and considers the Elephant Café as 'the birthplace' of the hit franchise series. However, Twinkle opined that ‘the birthplace of every book is only within a writer’s heart’. Take a look:

