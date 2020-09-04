Twinkle Khanna Explains 'being At The Right Place At The Right Time' With Her Rainbow Pic

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her. The actor was seen sitting and donning a wide smile. The interesting thing about the picture of Twinkle Khanna was the rainbow reflection on her face. She was seen donning a black plain t-shirt with minimal makeup and open hair.

The actor posted the picture with the caption, “There is something to be said about being at the right place at the right time. I was just sitting there, minding my own business when a tired rainbow decided to come to rest across my face.” Fans in huge number complimented on the picture and dropped several heart emoticons. Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post.

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna shares pic of reading session with daughter, chides her son for taking pics

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna asks fans to eat & drink as she feels guilty about 'gobbling up scones'

Twinkle Khanna asks fans to eat and drink

In the recent past, Twinkle Khanna asked fans to let go of their inhibitions in a recent poignant post, in which she advised them to live their lives to the fullest. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna, in her caption, confessed that she posted the picture to ‘feel better about gobbling up some scones’.

In her post, the actor asked her fans to eat the last 'slice of cake and chug down some wine' before they end up being a 'bag of bones'. Soon after Twinkle posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and agreed with the actor’s thoughts. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna pens appreciation post for mom Dimple Kapadia with a BTS video from 'Tenet'

Twinkle recently made it to the news when she shared a picture, featuring herself posing in front of the iconic The Elephant House café in London. Twinkle Khanna, in her caption, mentioned that JK Rowling had penned the widely successful Harry Potter series here and considers the Elephant Café as 'the birthplace' of the hit franchise series. However, Twinkle opined that ‘the birthplace of every book is only within a writer’s heart’. Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna bemused with Teenager's love for book 'French Exit'

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the current readings by her little daughter Nitara and also shared a story of amusement regarding her teenage son with her fans. In the picture, the actor showed that her daughter is currently hooked to the book ‘The War Next Door’ by Phil Earle.

Apart from this, she also shared the cover of the book ‘French Exit’ by Patrick DeWitt which she wrote was lent by her 17-year-old teenage son to a friend. The actor who was puzzled to understand the mindset of teenagers who are in love with the book wrote that she finds it a mystery to understand teenager’s fondness for the book. But later she admits and credits the author's writing skills that cut through all barriers.

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna watches Dimple Kapadia in Nolan's 'Tenet'; calls her mother 'inspiring'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.