Twinkle Khanna Watches Dimple Kapadia In Nolan's 'Tenet'; Calls Her Mother 'inspiring'

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna cannot stop gushing over her mother, Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Christopher Nolan’s spy film Tenet. Earlier, Twinkle Khanna posted a short video clip for Dimple Kapadia’s movie, appreciating her mother. Twinkle Kapadia finally saw the movie in a theatre in the west and shared how much she loved her mother’s brilliant performance, through an Instagram post.

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from the theatre while she was watching Tenet. Dimple Kapadia was seen sitting next to John David Washington in the film. Along with the post, Twinkle wrote an appreciation note for her mother. She wrote that she finally saw Tenet in the theatre and her mother was so laid-back about her role in the film that she did not do any publicity around. Twinkle further wrote that her mother has a lovely part in the film and done an incredible job in it.

Twinkle has also been following various news channels who have been writing good things about her mother. She shared a review written by a leading media house Variety and shared what they had written, ‘"A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling.” #MamaMia’ (sic).

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The plot of the film follows a secret agent who must manipulate time to prevent World War 3. The film premiered in the UK in August and released in some parts of the USA in September. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the critics. Right from the actors' performances to action sequences, the film has been doing talks amongst the audience. Dimple Kapadia portrayed the character of Priya, an arms trafficker.

