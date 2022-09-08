Akshay Kumar lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia, last year to age-related ailments. Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the Hiranandani hospital, a few days ahead of her passing away. As September 8, 2022, marked Akshay Kumar's mom's first death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna remembered her and penned a sweet note. She also shared an unseen picture which featured Kumar and his sister Alka Bhatia.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna recently shared an unseen picture with her late mother-in-law. In the photo, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna could be seen sharing smiles with their late mother. The picture also had Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia hugging her late mother.

Sharing the photo, Twinkle Khanna penned an emotional note in which she called her mother-in-law a "real tigress." She also hailed her "legendary' one-liners and her generous heart. She wrote, "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart."

The former actor's fans showered her and her family with love in the comment section. While an Instagram user wrote, "That’s so amazing!! Such happy faces!! Bless you all!" another penned, "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on all of you." Bobby Deol also sent love with a series of red heart emojis.

Akshay Kumar flew down to Mumbai, last year, after his mother's health deteriorated. The actor was shooting for one of his upcoming films Mission Cinderella. On September 8, 2021, the actor took to his Twitter handle to confirm his mother's death. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

On Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar was recently seen starring opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the latest film Cuttputlli. The actor has several movies in his kitty. While he will be next featured in Ram Setu, he also has Mission Cinderella, Gorkha, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, OMG 2 and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna