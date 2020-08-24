Twinkle Khanna Poses In Front Of The Elephant House; Speaks About A 'writer's Heart'

Recently, author Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, which features her posing in front of the iconic The Elephant House café in London. In her caption, Twinkle Khanna mentioned that JK Rowling, who had penned the widely successful Harry Potter series, considers the Elephant Café as 'the birthplace' of the hit franchise series. However, Twinkle opined that ‘the birthplace of every book is only within a writer’s heart’. Take a look at the picture shared:

Twinkle's post:

Adding to the same, Twinkle mentioned that authors 'carry it as they walk down streets, brush their teeth, gulp down scrambled eggs, fight with their husbands and children'. Furthermore, Twinkle Khanna also mentioned that authors ‘are sometimes lucky enough' to find a place like the Elephant House, which has a makeshift desk with endless cups of coffee. In her caption, Twinkle also explained that the place is 'isolated from the chaos of living'.

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans rushed to the comment section and shared their experience of visiting the place. Some fans also suggested Twinkle to visit a few places, which offers the same kind of ambiance as the Elephant House. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Twinkle's writing career:

Twinkle is a widely-known author, newspaper columnist, interior designer and a film producer. The former actor launched her first non-fiction book, MrsFunnybones, which reportedly made her India’s highest-selling woman writer that year. Her recent book, Pyjamas are Forgiving also earned her praises from readers and critics alike.

In 2019, Twinkle Khanna also launched Tweak India, which is said to be a bilingual digital media platform for women. She also produced the blockbuster film, Pad Man, which features actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the leading roles. Directed and written by R. Balki, the film follows the story of a man, who sets out to create a sanitary pad machine and provides inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India. The film earned more than Rs 201.73 crores at the box office and received an award for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 66th National Films Award.

(Image credits: Twinkle Khanna Instagram)

