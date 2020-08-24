CBI Summons 'spiritual Healer' Mohan Joshi Who Spent 3 Days With Sushant & Rhea In Resort

After a CBI team reached the Waterstone resort in Marol to look into the ‘spiritual healing’ angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources have reported that spiritual healer Mohan Joshi who had spent 3 days at the resort with Sushant back in November has been summoned by the investigation agency.

As per sources, the CBI is probing the ‘healing’ and ‘depression’ angle which came in the backdrop of Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty and her family's visit to the Waterstone Resort in November 2019. It is being said that a ‘spiritual healer’ was called to the resort and a meeting was held between Sushant and the ‘healer’ between November 21-23.

Earlier, Sushant’s brother-in-law, who is an IPS officer, had spoken about this trip in the informal complaint to Bandra DCP, alleging threat to SSR's life. “On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

The CBI probe so far

Soon after arriving in Mumbai on Thursday, the CBI team split into 5 - one to investigate forensics and other to co-ordinate with Mumbai Police for evidence. Officials probed Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and also interrogated the late actor's cook Neeraj. Officials then headed towards Cooper Hospital - where Sushant's post-mortem was conducted - and recorded statements of the doctors who performed the autopsy.

The CBI also sought the help of AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports and give medico-legal opinion. Officials also visited the late actor's residence in Bandra along with Samuel Miranda and cook Neeraj to re-create the crime scene. After re-creating the crime scene, CBI recorded Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj's statements, which did not match and hence, they are likely to be summoned again.

The CBI team, on Sunday, for the second consecutive day arrived at Sushant's residence, along with Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and Neeraj. The officers were accompanied by forensic and medical teams. They were also seen recording photos and videos at the venue. Officials were seen leaving the late actor's Bandra residence almost after three hours of recording of evidence on Sunday. The officials also grilled Sushant's landlord and psychiatrist Dr Kesri Chavda. Earlier on Sunday evening, a team of CBI officials was also seen at Bandra police station, as the Supreme Court asked Mumbai Police to co-operate with the CBI in the case.

