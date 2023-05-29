Twinkle Khanna Says 'we Are Far From Perfect' As She Reflects On Motherhood

Twinkle Khanna is currently undertaking a trip with daughter Nitara across the UK. Sharing snippets from their mother-daughter trip, Twinkle shared a short video titled 'Joys of motherhood'. The video carried reflections about being a mother and raising children peppered with Twinkle's signature tongue-in-cheek humour.

A glimpse into Twinkle-Nitara's UK trip

The short video featured Twinkle's reflections on motherhood as she made her way through the UK with daughter Nitara. The visuals showed the mother-daughter duo at a train station, followed by some sweet cravings the two feasted on. Twinkle's Instagram video briefly featured Nitara in the frame. Staying in line with keeping Nitara's face out of the public eye, Twinkle involved very brief snippets of Nitara. While one frame showed her reading a book held close to her face the other showed her from afar as she explored some fields.

Twinkle's reflections on motherhood

Against the backdrop of her UK trip with daughter Nitara, Twinkle Khanna added some personal reflections about raising her children. While some reflections such as taking them on tiring trips even as she herself craves for a solo vacation and chasing after them as they run off to the wrong platform like "deranged marathon runners", others were more poignant reflections on the experience of being a mother. These included teaching them the gift of reading coupled with showing them the wonders of the world. In her characteristic style, the former actress also added details about buying them sweets and snacks while trying very hard not to snatch them away and being mighty irritated when they insist they be provided with a bathroom even after being told to use it on the way out of the hotel.

On 'terrible' mothers

While the video itself contained some light captions to express Twinkle's perspective on being a mother, her caption emphasised on how truly rare the phenomenon of "terrible mothers" is. Citing the example of the mother from the hit Christmas movie Home Alone, who forgot her son at home across both movies, Twinkle affirmed that she was not a bad mother - just simply overwhelmed. Further enunciating how trying ones best is the overarching theme of motherhood. Adding a quip as she always does, she reflected how no matter how hard one tries as a mother, children are bound to go to therapy and blame them nonetheless.