Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Son Aarav Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo

Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran shared a throwback photo on her Instagram stories on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the image, her grandmother Dimple Kapadia, aunt Twinkle and mom Rinkie Khanna were happily posing for the image. However, what grabbed netizens' attention was Akshay Kumar and Twinkle's elder son Aarav. In the throwback image, Aarav looked adorable and unrecognisable in his teen years.

Aarav, now 20, wore an embroidered kurta with matching pyjama in the photo. Sharing the post, Naomika wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the three most important people in my life. I'm truly blessed to have you in my life."



Last year in September, Aarav celebrated his 20th birthday. Wishing her son his special day, Twinkle shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It’s been hard to step back, but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav!"



Who is Naomika Saran?

Naomika is the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia and the daughter of Rinkie Khanna and Sameer Saran. She often shares pictures with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia and cousin Aarav Khanna on her Instagram handle. In January, she posted several pictures from her school graduation, including a picture of her with her grandmother. She captioned her graduation album as "Graduated with my favourite people by my side."



Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar has several films lined up - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the yet untitled a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, OMG 2 and Hera Pheri 3. He is also working in the biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill, in which he stars opposite Parineeti Chopra. Gill was a mining engineer, who saved 65 miners in what was India’s first coal mine rescue.