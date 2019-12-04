Twinkle Khanna Shares A Heartfelt Picture With Grandmother Betty Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia passed away last week on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Betty Kapadia was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, twenty days before she passed away at the age of 80 due to a respiratory disorder. The passing of her grandmother was certainly a hard-hitting moment for Twinkle and her family. Recently, on December 4, 2019, Twinkle posted a heartwarming picture of herself with her late grandmother on her social media pages.

Twinkle Khanna shares an old and heartwarming photo with grandmother Betty Kapadia

In memory of her late grandmother, Betty Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna took to her official Instagram page today to post a heartwarming picture of herself with her grandmother. In the picture, you can see a young Twinkle Khanna in her 20s, sitting beside her grandmother Betty. Both of them were knitting when the image was taken. In the caption of the post, all that Twinkle wrote was a heart emoji. Below is the picture that the actor and author posted on her Instagram page.

Betty Kapadia was feeling unwell for a while before her passing. Back in November of this year, rumours that Twinkle Khanna's mother, Dimple Kapadia, had been hospitalized started to spread online after Twinkle was seen outside a hospital. However, Dimple herself quashed these rumours after she made a public statement where she revealed that it was not her but her mother, Betty, who had been hospitalized. Betty Kapadia celebrated her 80th birthday back on October 30, 2019, with her entire family. Pictures of the celebration can be found on Twinkle Khanna's social media page.

Betty Kapadia's funeral was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Karan Kapadia were all present during the funeral. Sunny Deol was also seen attending Betty's funeral. Twinkle's cousin, Karan Kapadia, who recently made his debut in Blank, also took to his Instagram recently to share a picture of his late grandmother. He too left a heart emoji in the caption for the post.

