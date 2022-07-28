Twinkle Khanna Shares Rare Glimpse Of Niece Naomika In Birthday Post For Her Sister Rinke

Twinkle Khanna often treats fans with adorable pictures of her family via social media and recently shared a rare glimpse of her niece Naomika on sister Rinke Khanna's birthday. The actor-turned-author dropped a monochrome picture of Rinke and Naomika, where the duo could be seen smiling ear to ear with a Snapchat filter on. For the unversed, Rinke Khanna is the younger daughter of the late veteran Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle Khanna shares rare glimpse of niece Naomika on sister Rinke's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 27, Twinkle shared Rinke and Naomika's glimpse where the former could be seen dressed in a baggy top, while her daughter looks adorable in an off-shoulder outfit. In the caption, Twinkle flaunted her humorous side and wrote, "Happy birthday to you. May you always have Jimmy Choos. Happy birthday dear Rinke. Happy birthday to you. Now imagine me singing this out loud and laugh at my voice and be happy little missy." Take a look.

Twinkle's post saw a trail of reactions from celebrities like Sikandar Kher, Tisca Chopra, Bobby Deol, Farah Khan and more. Wishing Rinke, Sikandar wrote, "Rinkle ka birthday," while Tisca mentioned, "Have a crackling good year darling Rinke." Bobby Deol also penned wishes and stated, "Happy happy birthday."

Twinkle and Rinke are known to share a close-knit bond. Rinke has also been a part of the film industry, making her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi co-starring Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri. She has to her credit films like Jhankaar Beats, Mujhe Kucch Kehna and more, Rinke's last appearance was in the 2004 film Chameli starring Kareena Kapoor. She tied the knot with businessman Samir Saran in 2003, following which Naomika was born.

Meanwhile, Twinkle recently shared a heartfelt post on father and superstar Rajesh Khanna's 10th death anniversary. Sharing a throwback glimpse of her hugging the veteran legend, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts." Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, after battling cancer.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TWINKLERKHANNA/ PTI)