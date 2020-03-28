Twinkle Khanna Says,'the Man Makes Me Proud' As Akshay Donates Rs 25 Cr For 'PM CARES'

Celebrated author and actor, Twinkle Khanna took to her Twitter account and praised her husband, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, for his generous donation to the newly launched PM CARES fund. Earlier on Saturday, the Khiladi actor pledged to donate a whopping amount of Rs. 25 crore for the cause of providing essential amenities to the needful amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the tweet, Twinkle Khanna revealed that Akshay's decision to donate 'such a massive amount' was based on the need to selflessly do 'whatever he can for those who have nothing'.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to donate Rs. 25 crores from his savings to the PM Cares Fund. PM Modi instantly replied to the Bollywood actor and wrote, 'Let's keep donating for a healthier India'. [sic]. The entire nation has lauded the actor's promptness to provide aid for all the people who have been financially distressed during such a crisis.

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund

Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is chaired by PM Modi and the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

