Twitter Account Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Is 'fake', Says Family Source

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh is not on Twitter, a source close to the family said on Saturday in response to the media reports claiming that he has demanded CBI inquiry into the actor's death in a post on the social media platform. Rajput, 34, best known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chhichhore", died on June 14 at his Bandra residence.

He (Singh) has out rightly denied existence of any such account and urged those behind such things to not create confusion in public, the family source told PTI. The source added that the family has released no statement related to Rajput after June 27, in which they announced initiatives to support aspiring talent in the field of cinema, sports, and science. The family has also not given any media interviews or shared posts on social media.

As per the reports, Singh posted on Twitter that his actor son's death is a murder and some people are trying to project it as a suicide.

'Oye? I need to...': Sanjana Sanghi pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kriti recently took to his Twitter to clarify that his recently launched app — Nepometer which was developed by the actor's family does not intend to earn any profits. Vishal cleared the purpose of the app, Nepometer on his social media which was reportedly created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

We’re still grieving.Our focus now is to take care of each other.I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit voluntary effort.Please stay patient since it isn’t our 1st priority — vishal kirti (@vikirti) July 3, 2020

Sushant's last film

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, 'Dil Bechara', has been announced for a digital release. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available for everyone to watch, which includes subscribers and non-subscribers too. Dil Bechara also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The movie is reported to be a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars that released in 2014.

Sanjana Sanghi posts BTS gem for Sushant's fans, recalls 'days of endless laughter on set'

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.