UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, B-Town Celebs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

In a video message posted on social media, the UK Prime Minister said that he will continue to lead the government's response to the deadly virus, which has claimed 578 lives.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Jaaved Jaaferi wrote 'Get well soon' on their Twitter handles and urged people to stay at home amid COVID-19 pandemic.

First Prince Charles and now the Prime Minister of UK @BorisJohnson! So shocking! Get well soon sir! Wish you a speedy recovery! #CoronaVirusPandemic #COVID19 #CoronaVirus https://t.co/C8IOYjEp7F — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 27, 2020

Boris Johnson's message

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus, Johnson, 55, said on Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this, he said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 Downing Street by National Health Service (NHS) staff and the result of the test was positive.

In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus, the spokesperson said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter and wished UK PM a speedy recovery.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson,



You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.



Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

