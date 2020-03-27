The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Boris Johnson; Calls The British PM A 'fighter'

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for a speedy recovery of Boris Johnson soon after the British PM tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Soon after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for Johnson's speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that his British counterpart is a 'fighter' and will overcome this challenge of COVID-19 as well. "Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK," PM Modi added. 

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Self-isolating'

Earlier on Friday, Boris Johnson confirmed that had tested positive for COVID-19 and had developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours. The British PM stated that he will be under self-isolation but will also continue to lead the government via video-conference. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu also wished for a speedy recovery for Johnson. Earlier on Wednesday,  the next in line to the throne, Prince Charles had also tested positive for Coronavirus. 

READ | COVID-19 Positive Prince Charles Met Queen Elizabeth On March 12: Reports

Buckingham Palace Releases Statement

After UK PM Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement. It elaborated that Queen Elizabeth II had met Johnson on March 11. At the same time, it was clarified that she remained in good health and was following appropriate advice pertaining to her welfare. Two days earlier, her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | London Hospitals Facing 'tsunami' Of Coronavirus Patients: NHS Official

Read the full statement of Buckingham Palace here: 

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. We will not be commenting further."

READ | UK: 500,000 Sign Up To Be Health Service Volunteers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
Shraddha Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS SPREAD POSITIVITY
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS