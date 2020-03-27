PM Modi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Boris Johnson; Calls The British PM A 'fighter'

Soon after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for Johnson's speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that his British counterpart is a 'fighter' and will overcome this challenge of COVID-19 as well. "Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK," PM Modi added.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson,



You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.



Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Self-isolating'

Earlier on Friday, Boris Johnson confirmed that had tested positive for COVID-19 and had developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours. The British PM stated that he will be under self-isolation but will also continue to lead the government via video-conference. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu also wished for a speedy recovery for Johnson. Earlier on Wednesday, the next in line to the throne, Prince Charles had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

READ | COVID-19 Positive Prince Charles Met Queen Elizabeth On March 12: Reports

Dear @BorisJohnson, on behalf of the people of Israel I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Your friend, Benjamin Netanyahu — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 27, 2020

Buckingham Palace Releases Statement

After UK PM Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement. It elaborated that Queen Elizabeth II had met Johnson on March 11. At the same time, it was clarified that she remained in good health and was following appropriate advice pertaining to her welfare. Two days earlier, her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | London Hospitals Facing 'tsunami' Of Coronavirus Patients: NHS Official

Read the full statement of Buckingham Palace here:

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. We will not be commenting further."

READ | UK: 500,000 Sign Up To Be Health Service Volunteers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic