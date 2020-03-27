The Debate
Buckingham Palace Releases Statement After UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

UK News

After the UK PM announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace released a statement clarifying that the Queen was in good health.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Buckingham Palace

After UK PM Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement. It elaborated that Queen Elizabeth II had met Johnson on March 11. At the same time, it was clarified that she remained in good health and was following appropriate advice pertaining to her welfare. Two days earlier, her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full statement of Buckingham Palace here: 

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. We will not be commenting further."

First Published:
