Buckingham Palace Releases Statement After UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

After UK PM Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement. It elaborated that Queen Elizabeth II had met Johnson on March 11. At the same time, it was clarified that she remained in good health and was following appropriate advice pertaining to her welfare. Two days earlier, her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.
"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare. We will not be commenting further."