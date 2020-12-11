Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand & Raj Kapoor Look Suave

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has ringed in his 98th birthday on December 11, 2020. To mark this special day, several celebs have gone all out to pen sweet birthday wishes for the actor. Apart from celebs, fans have also been sharing several pictures and videos celebrating the actor on this special day.

Recently, a fan page went on to share an unseen picture of the birthday boy along with late actors Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. In the picture, the trio looks truly unmissable and fans have been going all gaga over it.

In the picture, Dilip Kumar can be seen having a conversation with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. The trio looks unmissable in this candid picture. Dilip donned a dark blue suit, white shirt and yellow tie. The actor looked all suave in this picture. While Dev Anand wore a white shirt, black suit, and a multi-coloured tie, Raj Kapoor, on the other hand, sported a white shirt, maroon tie and royal blue suit.

Along with the picture, the fan page also penned a sweet note. The caption read, “98th birthday wishes to the living legend of Indian cinema, tragedy king, one of the greatest actors of all time, #DilipKumar SaabðŸŒ¹”. Take a look at the post below.

(Image credit: BombayBasanti Instagram)

Also read | Pakistan Authorities Determine The Price Of Raj Kapoor's & Dilip Kumar's Houses

Fans react

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to comment on praising the trip for their acting skills, while some went on to comment with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Oh my GodðŸ¤¯ Happy Birthday Dilip saab! God bless you”. While someone else wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Dalip Sahab, my darling brother”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | 'Dilip Kumar Is A Little Weak But Alright': Saira Banu Shares Update Ahead Of His Birthday

About the actor

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in the film Jwar Bhata that released in the year 1944. It was with his 1947 film Jugnu that Dilip Kumar came to the limelight and went on to star in several Bollywood films, including Jogan, Azaad, Babul, Tarana, Aan, Karma, Daag, Deedar, Footpath, Devdas, and Mughal-e-Azam. Dilip made his last film appearance in the movie Qila that released in the year 1998.

Also read | Dilip Kumar's Birthday: Did You Know He Wanted To Call Asha Parekh By THIS Screen-name?

Also read | Dilip Kumar's Birthday: 10 Rare Photos Of The Bollywood Legend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.