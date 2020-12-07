'Dilip Kumar Is A Little Weak But Alright': Saira Banu Shares Update Ahead Of His Birthday

Dilip Kumar is a little weak but is otherwise alright, veteran actor Saira Banu said on Monday about her legendary husband who turns 98 later this week. On November 26, she had shared a photograph on Twitter in which the actor is dressed in his trademark white kurta and a ''kani'' shawl and is looking at the camera with a smile.

"He has little weakness, otherwise he is alright. He is ok that way," Banu, 76, told PTI on Monday. As concerns mounted about the actor''s health, she downplayed reports in a section of the media about the actor''s immunity.

"His immunity isn''t low. I never said his immunity was low," she added. In March, Kumar shared a health update on Twitter, saying he and Banu were under "complete isolation" and in quarantine as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

A week before that, Banu had revealed Kumar was recuperating from a "severe backache" The cinema icon''s two younger brothers, Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) died due to COVID-19 in August and September, respectively.

Kumar, who turns 98 on Friday, made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

(with PTI inputs)

