Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Which Film Director Is This?

Television and film director Onir took to Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2020, to share an unseen picture of him. In the picture, the actor looks completely unrecognisable. Taking to his Instagram handle, Onir shared an adorable picture of him from his childhood album. In the black and white picture, the director can be seen sitting all teary-eyed as he holds a paper in his hand. He can also be seen sporting a checkered shirt and a pant along with a pair of shoes. One can also notice a bunch of plants in the background.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note saying how he does not remember why was he crying. He wrote, “#thursdaythrowback No idea why I was crying. Caption this photo. Let me see who is the most creative one. Am gonna chat with that person live in insta :-)”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered several likes and positive comments from fans and netizens. Several users went on to comment on how cute the director was during his childhood, while some penned quirky captions on the post. Many users also left red hearts and love-struck emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “So cuteðŸ’. Darling”, while the other one wrote, “This script is crap!! Get me another one”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Patua Recipe: Filmmaker Onir Shares A Video Of His Mother Preparing The Odisha Fish Dish

Apart from this post, the director has also shared several other pictures, videos, stories, reels on his Instagram handle. He often goes on to give glimpses of his personal and professional life. Recently, the actor shared another throwback picture of himself where he can be seen capturing moments with his camera. Along with the post, the actor also revealed that the post is from his Shimla hills recce in 2017. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Onir Calls Out Zoya Akhtar's 'Made In Heaven' For 'plagiarising' Scene From 'I Am'

On the work front

Onir last directed the film Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz that released in the year 2018. The film starred Geetanjali Thapa, Zain Khan Durrani and Shray Rai Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is about two strangers finding their way into each other's hearts through a misdial and WhatsApp, securely concealed behind digital screens. But when they reveal their reality to one another the emojis turn into emotions. The director has however no upcoming projects in his kitty and fans are very eager to know what’s next for Onir.

Also read | Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir Join Hands For 'My Melbourne' Diversity Film

Also read | Onir Shares Video Doing Headstand Split, Says 'Finding More Milestones To Achieve Indoors'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.