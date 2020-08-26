Patua Recipe: Filmmaker Onir Shares A Video Of His Mother Preparing The Odisha Fish Dish

Filmmaker Onir recently took to his social media to share a video of his mother preparing Patua which is a fish preparation from Odisha. He stated that his mother missed the traditional banana leaf and the earthen oven which is usually used to making the dish. The My Brother Nikhil director, however, wrote that the end result was delicious.

Also Read: Onir Shares Video Doing Headstand Split, Says 'Finding More Milestones To Achieve Indoors'

Onir's mother prepares the Odisha dish, Patua

The video begins with the filmmaker's mother introducing Patua as a fish preparation from Odisha and then frying the fish as they tend to have a strong smell. She then pours some onions on the mustard oil and goes on to fry them. She then reveals that the Patua recipe further consists of mixing all the ingredients like the fish, mustard oil, potato, salt, onions together. She goes on to say that usually the final cooked product is poured into a banana leaf which she does not have in here while cooking.

Also Read: Cyclone Amphan: Bidita Bag's Parents Face Hardships; Onir, Saumya Share Painful Stories

The Patua recipe includes frying the same to avoid the smell

She can be seen putting the potatoes in the kadhai filled with onions and the mustard oil. She reveals that it is advisable to fry the same for some time to avoid the strong garlic smell. She then goes on to pour turmeric powder aka Haldi in the preparation. The Patua recipe further has her pouring the mustard paste into the Kadhai.

After pouring some water, she then goes on to put the fishes in the preparation. She then reveals that this dish needs to be cooked for 10 minutes after which it is ready to be served. Onir then goes on to showcase a glimpse of the final product which truly looks delicious. Take a look at the video shared by the I Am filmmaker.

Also Read: Onir Calls Out Zoya Akhtar's 'Made In Heaven' For 'plagiarising' Scene From 'I Am'

Ma made “Patua” , it’s a fish preparation from Odisha . she missed the banana leaf and earthen oven usually used for making this .

However it is yum 😋 #lockdownkitchen #lockdown2020 #lockdowndiaries #mummyskitchen pic.twitter.com/ImK1hA8B2N — Onir (@IamOnir) August 25, 2020

One of the users was so thrilled by the videos shared by Onir that she had a beautiful reaction to the same. She stated that she has chosen the filmmaker's videos consisting of his parents as her go-to lockdown videos. She added that their videos give her a lot of joy. Take a look at the tweet.