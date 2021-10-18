'Unvaccinated' Pooja Bedi Gets Diagnosed With COVID-19, Says 'We Need Caution, Not Panic'

Actor Pooja Bedi has been diagnosed with coronavirus recently. The actor shared the news on Instagram with a video where she explained how not getting vaccinated for the deadly virus was completely her choice. She shared that initially, she thought she had some kind of allergy that caused coughing as she also has a dust allergy, but later when it got worsened, she consulted her doctor and got herself tested. Apart from sharing the video, she even asked her fans and well-wishers to pray for her speedy recovery.

In the video, Pooja also revealed that her fiance and house help have also tested positive for the virus. “ Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point, is going to get it. Well, voila! Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive.”, she said in the video. Adding to it, she shared that she was cleaning the cupboards and believed that it was an allergy due to dust. However, when it worsened, she went for the test and tested positive for COVID-19. “It is quite the virus that kind of knocks you out, I have been passing out a lot.”, she further stated.

Pooja Bedi tests positive for COVID-19

Promising her fans that she will take utmost care and precautions, Pooja added, “We must know that 99% of people who caught coronavirus before the vaccines came out have survived. And, 99% post the vaccination have also survived. We need caution, not panic. The fact is, we have tools and aids on our side.” The actor said that she is taking fresh fruits, steam inhalations, etc. to boost her immunity.



Sharing the video on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it's my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own Caution. not panic”. In response, several concerned fans of the actor sent their recovery wishes and asked her to take complete rest and care of herself.







IMAGE: Instagram/@poojabediofficial/Pixabay