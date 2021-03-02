UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Set Up Film Institute In Proposed Film City, Shares Details

In a bid to push Uttar Pradesh's film city project, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 1 announced plans about establishing a film institute in the state with his latest 'Film City' project. The upcoming project will be beneficial in promoting young aspirants to make a successful career in film production and acting. The institute will be set up within 40 acres.

All about the Film institute

The film institute will provide training facilities and guidance to enrollees in various genres related to film and TV production such as directing, production, choreography, editing, screenplay writing, sound recording, and many more. Apart from this, the students who will enrol themselves in these programs can also learn several intricacies of acting. While describing the project, the CM Yogi explained that 'Film City' will prove to be a new destination for the entertainment industry and its establishment is going to be fruitful to the youth especially.

On March 1, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ground plan and the status of development regarding the proposed 'Film City' in Gautam Budh Nagar. Experts and consultants that have been selected from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and officials of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YIDA) have submitted a report giving an in-depth study of both the projects. Equipped with all the latest instruments and technologies, the CM said that the development of Film City in UP will spread on 1,000 acres of land. Looking at the future scenario in films and television that involves world-class editing, animation, and VFX, special arrangements will be made for their development in the institute.

Apart from making it a business spot for the purpose of investment, the state government is also planning to set up theme-based amusement parks in the area to garner the attention of the tourist and make it a hub. To set up a world-class structure with the latest amenities, the Chief Minister informed that reputed filmmakers, technicians, and many more would be consulted so that their valuable inputs could help in enhancing the Film City of Uttar Pradesh. The project is going to be set up at such a rapid pace, that the CM is eyeing the first shooting by 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

