Shekhar Suman backs UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Film City plan, explains its benefits

The setting up of a Film City in Uttar Pradesh had become a controversial topic as politicians traded barbs over it. However, Shekhar Suman has come out in its support. The actor stated that it was a ‘matter of happiness’ for all the industries and called the project an ‘extension of Mumbai's film city.’

Shekhar Suman on UP’s Film City project

When asked about the UP Film City, Shekhar Suman told ANI, "The film industry and people in Bombay have congratulated and sent greetings to Yogi Adityanath for initiating such a project and this talk was going for so many days in UP and Bihar. The good thing is that now we are working towards the direction of its making, which is a matter of happiness for all the industries, as all the film industry people, whether it be in UP, Bihar, Mumbai or Kolkata, are a part of the same industry.”

Urging all industries to come together, the Movers & Shakers star also suggested that an academy be set up in tackling the ‘declining’ level of languages.

"UP's film city project is an extension of the Bombay film industry, and it will create a bond in between the film industries and it's not that people from Mumbai's film industry will be established there. Mumbai's film industry's actors will remain here, as this place has been the hub of cinemas," he added. Suman was also quoted as saying by the agency, "As the saying goes, 'the more the merrier'. It will be good if these film cities are in great numbers, it will be better for people and to shoot films. People were called here to shoot the films, but the place is for the 'rich' and things are costly here. If these artists are working in a state subsidy of a studio, that will generate a good effect on their budgets. If a budget receives a positive impact, the difference between its profit and loss is quite low when the film reaches the market."

Previously, the news had sparked a controversy when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had termed UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s plan as ‘taking away’ Mumbai’s Film City. CM Adityanath had then stated that the allegation was not true and that it was an ‘open competition’.

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha was among others who doubted the plans being implemented with success. However, other celebrities like Raju Srivastav and Rajpal Yadav have come out in support of the Film City.

CM Yogi Adityanath had held meetings with Mumbai’s industrialists and Bollywood stars in December. Last week, the leader once against held meetings with the actors, filmmakers and experts associated with the film industry. The UP government had stated that 1,000 acres of land have been identified by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

