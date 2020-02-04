Urmila Matondkar's Photos With Her Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir Are Adorable

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar entered Bollywood as a child actor in the year 1981. However, she made her debut in the world of cinema in 1980, with a Marathi film Zaakol. She was amongst one of the most popular actors in Bollywood in the late 90s and early 2000. However, it has been reported that she is on a hiatus from the movies. She recently turned politician and even stood for the elections.

In 2016, she tied the knot with Kashmiri model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila Matondkar celebrates her birthday today. On the occasion of the special day, check out some of the most adorable pictures of the couple.

Urmila Matondkar’s photos

Urmila Matondkar and her husband are seen twinning while wearing the same coloured outfits. In the first picture, Urmila Matondkar wore a red coloured dress while her husband wore a white coloured shirt and a pair of white coloured trousers. In another picture, Urmila wore a light coloured patterned shimmering dress as her husband wore a white coloured patterned shirt and a pair of dark-coloured trousers.

In the first picture, Urmila Matondkar is seen hugging her husband as the two looked adorable together. The couple made the netizens swoon, who claimed that the couple looked adorable together. In another picture, Urmila Matondkar is seen wishing her husband on his birthday. She refers to him as her sunshine as the two pose for the lens together.

Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir shared an affectionate kiss in the picture. Urmila Matondkar posted the sweet picture on their anniversary and wished her husband on their special day. In another picture, Urmila and Mohsin are joined by their puppy Stud. The couple and their puppy look picture perfect as they pose for the lens together.

