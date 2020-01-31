Union Budget
Urmila Matondkar Terms 'slip Of Tongue' Goof-up On CAA-Rowlatt Act Reference, Slams Trolls

Bollywood News

Urmila Matondkar termed as slip of tongue her mistake while calling Rowlatt Act-CAA as 'black laws.' She told the trolls they had failed to prove her wrong.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urmila

Urmila Matondkar cleared the air after receiving flak for referring to the Rowlatt Act while raising her voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and terming both as ‘black laws'. Not just that, the actor-politician hit out at the criticism for the incorrect mention of the period of the Second World War. The Rangeela star asserted that she had not compared the two acts, while also stating that a ‘slip of tongue’ was not going to change history. 

READ: Urmila Matondkar Draws Bizarre Parallel Between Rowlatt Act & CAA, Slams Both Laws

Urmila took to Twitter after netizens latched on to her statement for the comparison between the two acts and the wrong mention of World War II’s period. She sarcastically called the knowledge of world history among some of the citizens of the country as ‘astounding’. The Congress leader asked if they were similarly well-versed with India’s history and freedom struggle.  

Urmila added that a ‘slip of tongue’ was not going to ‘change history’ or make anyone wrong. She also clarified that she had not compared the two acts, since it ‘obviously varies.’ Hitting out at the trolls, she told them that their efforts to show her in ‘poor light’ had failed. 

READ:Netizens Poke Fun At Urmila Matondkar After She Compares CAA To Rowlatt Act

Here are the tweets: 

Urmila had made the statements while speaking at a meeting in Pune on the theme ‘Non-Violent People’s Movement against NRC, CAA, NPR’. In Marathi, she had said that the Britishers had implemented the Rowlatt Act in 1919 to crush dissent. She had termed the CAA and Rowlatt as ‘black laws.’ 

READ:Rishi Kapoor's Picture Quiz Will Leave You Shocked, Urmila Matondkar Calls It 'unreal'

Urmila erring by stating World War II instead of World War I while putting her statement also had invited some hilarious comments from netizens. World War I was fought between 1914 to 1918. World War II was fought between 1939 and 1945. 

READ:Urmila Matondkar: 'Dr. Shriram Lagoo Gave Me My First Ever Break', Shares Throwback Pics

 

 

Published:
