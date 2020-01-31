Urmila Matondkar Terms 'slip Of Tongue' Goof-up On CAA-Rowlatt Act Reference, Slams Trolls

Urmila Matondkar cleared the air after receiving flak for referring to the Rowlatt Act while raising her voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and terming both as ‘black laws'. Not just that, the actor-politician hit out at the criticism for the incorrect mention of the period of the Second World War. The Rangeela star asserted that she had not compared the two acts, while also stating that a ‘slip of tongue’ was not going to change history.

Urmila took to Twitter after netizens latched on to her statement for the comparison between the two acts and the wrong mention of World War II’s period. She sarcastically called the knowledge of world history among some of the citizens of the country as ‘astounding’. The Congress leader asked if they were similarly well-versed with India’s history and freedom struggle.

Urmila added that a ‘slip of tongue’ was not going to ‘change history’ or make anyone wrong. She also clarified that she had not compared the two acts, since it ‘obviously varies.’ Hitting out at the trolls, she told them that their efforts to show her in ‘poor light’ had failed.

Here are the tweets:

I’m happy to know that the knowledge of “world history” is so astounding in a few people of my country. I hope they have same knowledge of our own history n freedom struggle. A slip of tongue doesn’t change history or make wrong..right 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 31, 2020

Also I haven’t compared the “content” of both the acts as that obviously varies..sorry but your efforts to show me in poor light hasn’t really worked. Well tried 🙏🏼 lots of love to all of you 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 31, 2020

Urmila had made the statements while speaking at a meeting in Pune on the theme ‘Non-Violent People’s Movement against NRC, CAA, NPR’. In Marathi, she had said that the Britishers had implemented the Rowlatt Act in 1919 to crush dissent. She had termed the CAA and Rowlatt as ‘black laws.’

World War II was from 1939 to 1945 BUT for ВIMВО Urmila Matondkar it ended in 1919 😂😂 #UrmilaMatondkar : "After end of WW II in 1919, British knew unrest was spreading in India & that may rise after war was over. So, they brought out the Rowlatt Act"🤔😂 #WorldWarII pic.twitter.com/Mi4cZ162ig — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 31, 2020

Urmila erring by stating World War II instead of World War I while putting her statement also had invited some hilarious comments from netizens. World War I was fought between 1914 to 1918. World War II was fought between 1939 and 1945.

