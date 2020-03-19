Urvashi Rautela And Ileana D’Cruz Looks Stunning In Blue Bikini; See Pics Here

Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz were seen together on the silver screen for the first time in Pagalpanti. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee of Welcome fame. It also starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Both Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz are quite popular both on and off-screen. They always make it a point to keep their fans updated about any new happening or announcements. The two actors are also known to be fashion divas as they never fail to make heads turn each time they step out.

Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz looks stunning in blue bikini

Urvashi Rautela recently took to social media to share a picture of herself in a stunning blue bikini. The actor took the picture on her recent vacation to the Maldives. She was seen donning a teal blue bikini and a similar coloured hat. She decided to complete her look with sunglasses and a little rose by her ear.

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s pictures in blue bikini:

On the other hand, Ileana D’Cruz had taken to social media to share a post of herself in a blue bikini. The bikini worn by the actor also had a black border contrasting with the sky blue bikini. She posted the video a few days before her birthday while she was on a vacation. She was also wearing a necklace and sunglasses that completed her look.

Check out Ileana D’Cruz in the blue bikini:

