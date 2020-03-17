Urvashi Rautela Turns Showstopper For Designer Rohit Verma's 'Sindoor Khela' Collection

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy-drama, Pagalpanti. Even though the film reportedly did not fare well at the box office, Urvashi managed to garner appreciation. Over the years, Rautela has been a part of several hit films including Sanam Re, Kaabil, Hate Story 4, etc.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela walked the runway at a fashion show. She opened the runway in a grand royal way. The Hate Story 4 actor turned out to be the fashion show's showstopper for designer Rohit k. Verma. She was styled in a contemporary traditional lehenga.

ALSO READ | From Urvashi Rautela to Hina Khan, actors who know how to style a pantsuit

Urvashi Rautela aced fashion designer Rohit Verma's latest 'Sindoor Khela' collection. The model-actor not only donned a pretty lehenga choli but she was also accessorised with heavy ornaments including statement neckpiece and mangteeka. Check out the pictures of Urvashi Rautela from the fashion show.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra or Urvashi Rautela - Who is slaying the red blazer jacket look?

Post the fashion show, Urvashi Rautela also interacted with the media and shared her experience of working with Rohit Verma. The Bollywood actor said that she has walked several ramps for different designers, but this one was truly special to her as they supported many causes, such as gender inequality, LGBTQ community and transgender. Rautela also walked the ramp with an acid attack survivor and this made her feel empowered, added the actor.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Paagal’ jamming sessions with Badshah; watch here

On the industrial front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy flick, Pagalpanti. The film also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. Urvashi Rautela recently wrapped up the shooting of the Hindi remake of Tamil super hit Thiruttu Payale 2.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela or Paoli Dam- Which 'Hate Story' star is your favourite red saree Queen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.