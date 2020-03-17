When Urvashi Rautela And Ileana D'Cruz Slayed In Gorgeous Cream Blazers

Urvashi Rautela is widely considered to be a fashionista by her fans. She gives her fans some major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Urvashi Rautela, with every single outing, turns heads and keeps inspiring her fans. Urvashi Rautela recently made sure to give her fans the much-needed dose of fashion with her bold look. On the other hand, Illeana D'Cruz is also noted for her stylish looks and love for fashion. With all that said now, read on to know about their best looks in a cream blazer:

Check out Urvashi Rautela's cream-coloured blazer look

Donning a cream coloured blazer, the actor looked flawless. With her open hair, bold makeup and white sports shoes, Urvashi Rautela looked breathtakingly beautiful. With the adorable Namaste pose and the blazer, Rautela rocked the look like a pro. Have a look at the picture shared by Urvashi Rautela that stunned fans:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela And Paoli Dam In Stunning Blue Blazer Looks; See Pics

ALSO READ | From Urvashi Rautela To Hina Khan, Actors Who Know How To Style A Pantsuit

Ileana D'Cruz in a cream coloured blazer

Other than Urvashi Rautela, another actor recently sported a very similar look in blazer too. And it is none other than Ileana D'Cruz. The actor wore an outfit that is very similar to that of Urvashi Rautela's cream coloured blazer. She too opted for a plunging neck blazer and accessorised it with a watch. Check out the photos:

Both the actors were last seen in the movie titled Pagalpanti. Along with Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor and John Abraham made an appearance in the movie. The movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee.

ALSO READ | Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Who She Is 'in Love' With In This Adorable Pic

ALSO READ | Ileana D'cruz Channels Her Inner Boss Lady With Stunning 3-piece Suit; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.