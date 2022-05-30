Urvashi Rautela At 'The Legend' Trailer Launch: 'I Love Rajinikanth Sir, CSK & Dhoni'

Urvashi Rautela is one of those actors who has become popular among the younger generation. The actor, who shined on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with some impressive looks, did so again at the trailer launch of her Tamil debut film The Legend.

Urvashi Rautela impresses with traditional look at the trailer launch of The Legend

The Legend, which is one of the big-budget multilingual films, had a trailer launch on Sunday night, where Urvashi made her appearance. Experiencing her excitement, Urvashi said, "I always wanted to work in a Tamil film because there are 3 reasons: first I love Rajnikant sir, second I love CSK, Dhoni. I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity, my director, Jd Jerry Sir, for giving me this incredible opportunity as I mark my debut in the Tamil cinema!", exclaimed Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi opted for Tamil Nadu's rich culture in her traditional clothing, which symbolises the cultural essence of this south Indian state. She opted for ethnic Tamil traditional saree where the actor looked elegant. She wore a pure silk Kanjeevaram yellow saree, and a balloon sleeves blouse. She opted for a very heavy long Kundan neckpiece along with a perfect golden mang tikka and earrings, Nagam, and bangles. Urvashi rounded off her accessories with a kamar patta that went off with her ensemble perfectly. To keep that charm alive, she tied up her hair in a bun and covered it with white gajras, which made her look her look stunning. Talking about the makeup, she kept it very minimal with nude lip shade as she chose to make her outfit make the noise.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

Morever, she will soon be seen in the Jio studios' Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actor is going to play the lead role in a Shakespearean bilingual thriller Black Rose based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit Thiruttu Payale 2. She has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.