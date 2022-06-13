Urvashi Rautela recently visited a college fest where she was greeted with chants referring to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the former Miss Universe could be seen making her way through the sea of fans with the help of her bodyguards and as she moved forward, the crowd started shouting, 'Rishabh, Rishabh' to tease her.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant had sparked dating rumours in 2018 when the duo were spotted together on many occasions, but before making their relationship public, the duo decided to part ways.

Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants at college fest

A video went viral on social media which saw Urvashi Rautela walking toward the crowd who start chanting the former's rumoured ex-boyfriend, Rishabh Pant's name. The students could be heard chanting 'Rishabh Rishabh', while the 28-year-old maintained a smile on her face and continued to wave at her fans. She blew flying kisses & shook hands with her fans standing there in the fest. The Sanam Re fame donned a neon pink coloured oversized blazer with similar coloured pants and a matching crop top for the event.

It's been over four years since Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant parted ways. The duo were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 and remained in the headlines for their speculated relationship. However, things didn't work out between the two as they reportedly decided to call it quits. Pant moved on and found love in Interior Designer Isha Negi making his relationship with her 'Instagram official'.

On the professional front, Urvashi is all set to make her Tamil debut with The Legend. She will also be making her Hollywood debut opposite 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Apart from these two, the Singh Saab the Great actor has Inspector Avinash, Black Rose and a Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2 in her kitty.

(Image: @urvashirautela/Instagram/IPL/BCCI)