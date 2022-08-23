Urvashi Rautela Jets Off To 'secret Location' With Kangana Ranaut; Fans Suspect Collab

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a boomerang video with superstar Kangana Ranaut, teasing that the duo is jetting off to a secret location together. Both the celebrities looked stunning in white and ivory outfits as they posed for the camera, with Urvashi heaping praise on the 'ultra gorgeous' Kangana. Her post has sparked collaboration rumours, with fans rooting to see the stars come together for a project.

Urvashi Rautela jets off to 'secret location' with Kangana Ranaut

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 22, the actor-model shared a boomerang video alongside Ranaut, who was dressed in a stunning traditional outfit with shades on. In the caption, Rautela mentioned, "Here we go (aeroplane emoticon) with my sister & ultra gorgeous @kanganaranaut sis to a secret location. (sic)" Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "Two fav people in one frame", "Are you two collaborating for a film?”, and "You two do look like sisters in this one", among other things.

Urvashi's post comes shortly after Kangana slammed the Filmfare awards, mentioning that she's suing the organisation for nominating and inviting her to their award show. In a long note on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "I have banned unethical, corrupt, and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics, and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks. (sic)"

On the work front, Kangana is busy working on her directorial project Emergency, in which she will be playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Apart from Emergency, Ranaut will take on the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in Tejas. Lastly, she has the Hindi-language devotional drama film Sita- The Incarnation in the pipeline.

(Image: @urvashirautela/Instagram)