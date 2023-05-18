Urvashi Rautela Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai At Cannes Red Carpet, Netizens React

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet on Day 1 and 2 at Cannes. Now, a video of the French papparazi mistaking the actress for Cannes reugular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surfaced online. The viral clip featured Urvashi in a bright orange ruffled gown as she attended the premiere of the movie Kaibutsu (Monster) on day 2 of the film festival.

Someone in the throng shouted "Aishwarya," and Urvashi turned around and grinned as she blew kisses on her way through the crowd of admirers and media. The video circulating online has received a wide range of responses. Some said that she was mimicking Aishwarya, while others seemed disappointed that Urvashi was mistaken for the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress by the French media, in a case of mistaken identity.

Social media users reacted to the faux pas by the foreign media at Cannes. "She is following footsteps of Aishwarya so much that they are calling her Aishwarya (laughing emoji)," a netizen commented. "Hands on waist, blowing kisses to media, heart hands. She seems to be following Aishwarya religiously," said another. One more added, "All kinds of cringe on so many levels."

Urvashi Rautela Day 1

On her first day at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela wore a pink gown featuring tiered layers of busy floral ruffles, grabbing the spotlight with her impeccable style. She complimented her outfit with a statement necklace, featuring intertwined Crocodile, and accessorised with matching hoop earrings. Urvashi Rautela attended the premiere of Monster, a film directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in Agent sharing a screen with Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni. The film is directed by Surender Reddy. It also features Bollywood star Dino Morea and Malayalam cinema star Mammootty. Fans of the actress are currently awaiting more details on her upcoming Parveen Babi biopic. The first look of the movie will be unveiled at Cannes this year.